Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Declines By 95.7%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CBGPY shares. Peel Hunt raised Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Investec lowered Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

