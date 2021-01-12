Short Interest in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Increases By 220.5%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, a growth of 220.5% from the December 15th total of 74,700 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China HGS Real Estate stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,558. China HGS Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Get China HGS Real Estate alerts:

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.