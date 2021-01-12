Short Interest in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Increases By 220.5%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, a growth of 220.5% from the December 15th total of 74,700 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China HGS Real Estate stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,558. China HGS Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.
China HGS Real Estate Company Profile
