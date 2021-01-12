Short Interest in Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Increases By 568.3%

Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, an increase of 568.3% from the December 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CPIVF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 167,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,483. Captiva Verde Land has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.54.

Get Captiva Verde Land alerts:

Captiva Verde Land Company Profile

Captiva Verde Land Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. Its assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.