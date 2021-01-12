Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Grows By 618.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 618.9% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
BTAFF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $45.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
