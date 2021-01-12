Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Grows By 618.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 618.9% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

BTAFF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $45.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.