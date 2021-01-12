Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Expands By 633.3%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BOTJ opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.49% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOTJ. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.