Short Interest in Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Increases By 830.0%

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 830.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Applied Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,590. Applied Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Applied Minerals alerts:

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.