(SHGFF) (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

(SHGFF) (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 542.3% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of (SHGFF) stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 384,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,029. (SHGFF) (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

About (SHGFF)

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based cannabis healthcare technology platform. It connects patients, physicians, and suppliers for the purposes of assessment, qualification, registration, and access to medication. It operates through the United States and Canada segments.

