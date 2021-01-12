Sharder (SS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $139,490.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Sharder token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $439,395.41 and $139,490.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00327038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.93 or 0.03912055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sharder Token Profile

Sharder is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

Sharder Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars.

