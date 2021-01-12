Seven Bank (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 1,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.

About Seven Bank (OTCMKTS:SVNBY)

Seven Bank, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Japan and internationally. It accepts accounts, and ordinary and time deposits; and offers personal loans, as well as debit and credit card, debit, money transfer, Internet banking, ATM, and other services.

