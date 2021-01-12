Serum (SRM) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $72.43 million and $170.91 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00004270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00112498 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00264514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00064788 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00062505 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

