Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF)’s share price fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.72. 1,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

