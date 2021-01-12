Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) versus Urologix (OTCMKTS:ULGX) Financial Analysis

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) and Urologix (OTCMKTS:ULGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Semler Scientific and Urologix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00 Urologix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semler Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $80.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.57%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Urologix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Urologix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semler Scientific and Urologix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $32.77 million 17.81 $15.08 million $1.88 46.32 Urologix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Urologix.

Volatility & Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urologix has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Urologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 42.42% 64.58% 49.58% Urologix N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Urologix on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Urologix

Urologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in the United States. The company offers Cooled ThermoTherapy, which produces targeted microwave energy combined with a cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort. It also provides Prostiva RF Therapy System that delivers radio frequency energy directly into the prostate to destroy prostate tissue, reduce constriction of the urethra, and relieve BPH symptoms. It serves patients and clinicians. Urologix, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.