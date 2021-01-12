Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SGAMY opened at $3.82 on Friday. Sega Sammy has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $582.75 million for the quarter.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

