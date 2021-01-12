Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF remained flat at $$16.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Securitas has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

