SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SecureWorks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.43.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.19 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,351 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,563 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

