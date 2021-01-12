Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L)’s (STB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
STB stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 910 ($11.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,229. The company has a market cap of £169.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 902.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 731.88. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,700 ($22.21).
Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) Company Profile
