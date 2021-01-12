Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L)’s (STB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

STB stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 910 ($11.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,229. The company has a market cap of £169.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 902.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 731.88. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,700 ($22.21).

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

