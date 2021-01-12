Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SFIV stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06. Sector 5 has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
Sector 5 Company Profile
Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Sector 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.