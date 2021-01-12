Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SFIV stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06. Sector 5 has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Sector 5 Company Profile

Sector 5, Inc focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors.

