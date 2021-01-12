Secret (SCRT) Hits Market Cap of $50.40 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $50.40 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.69 or 0.00355911 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024312 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.56 or 0.01150629 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 174,696,219 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

