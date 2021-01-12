SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.77% from the stock’s previous close.

SPNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SeaSpine by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

