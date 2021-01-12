SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPNE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 24.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 120.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 55.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 250.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $18.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.05.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

