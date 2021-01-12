Seaport Global Securities Comments on American Water Works Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Water Works in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.99 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $156.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1,683.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 355,977 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in American Water Works by 13.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after acquiring an additional 216,130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 22.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after acquiring an additional 199,356 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American Water Works by 105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 306,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 157,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in American Water Works by 38.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 415,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

