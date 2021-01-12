Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,784 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 25.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 10.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $179.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.57 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,145 shares of company stock worth $40,267,846. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

