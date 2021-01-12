Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5,091.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,125,907.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,841,867 shares of company stock worth $234,245,521. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

