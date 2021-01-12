Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5,091.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,841,867 shares of company stock valued at $234,245,521. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.