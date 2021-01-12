Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.35

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

