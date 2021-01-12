Scout Investments Inc. Increases Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 114.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,914 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $28,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 20.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $56.55. 686,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,565. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -256.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

