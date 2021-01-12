Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,607 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $30,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 206.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.83. 1,292,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,251. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,507.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Insiders sold 46,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,898 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

