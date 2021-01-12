Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,179 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $26,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.14. 713,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,865. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $267.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.38 and a 200 day moving average of $190.65.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

