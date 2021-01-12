Scout Investments Inc. Buys 51,426 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 1.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $70,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $4,474,753.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,255 shares of company stock worth $12,010,072. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

HZNP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $78.75. 81,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,844. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

