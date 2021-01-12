Scotiabank Raises NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$34.00

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NFI. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NFI traded up C$1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,761. NFI Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.12 and a 1 year high of C$33.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$678.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 137,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

