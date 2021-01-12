Scotiabank Increases Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to $6.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $747.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $238.97 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 41.21%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.