Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,947. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.98. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

