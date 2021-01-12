Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Cony D’cruz Sells 2,800 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cony D’cruz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schrödinger alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,374 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $295,113.78.

On Monday, November 30th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $307,562.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $265,518.75.

Shares of SDGR stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.55. 365,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.