Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after buying an additional 2,443,204 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 70.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 101,823 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 44,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 592,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 88,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.