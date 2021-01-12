ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post $770.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $751.80 million and the highest is $789.50 million. ScanSource reported sales of $989.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $757.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on SCSC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,872.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $417,237. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 353.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ScanSource by 296.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ScanSource by 85.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ScanSource by 211.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.37.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

