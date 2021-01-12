SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $260.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,627.15 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.12.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

