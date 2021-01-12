Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on January 29th

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

