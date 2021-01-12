Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 690 ($9.01).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of LON:SNN opened at GBX 590 ($7.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £869.01 million and a P/E ratio of 57.02. Sanne Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 740.50 ($9.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 587.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 623.26.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

