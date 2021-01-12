Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 355,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,388,000 after purchasing an additional 536,249 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 266.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,102,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 802,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGMO stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

