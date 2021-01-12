Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to “Outperform”

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $635.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $126.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.