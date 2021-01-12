Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) a €178.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €178.00 ($209.41) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €168.00 ($197.65).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €156.80 ($184.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €147.00. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

