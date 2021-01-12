Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSL shares. TD Securities upgraded Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, September 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) news, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,217,371.20. Also, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,800,490.40.

Shares of TSE:SSL traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,181. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 189.57. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.64 and a 12-month high of C$14.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.99.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

