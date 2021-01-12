SalmonSwap One Day Volume Hits $265.00 (SAL)

SalmonSwap (CURRENCY:SAL) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. SalmonSwap has a market cap of $144,391.06 and $265.00 worth of SalmonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SalmonSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SalmonSwap has traded 90% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SalmonSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00041583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.00329146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.79 or 0.03913014 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SalmonSwap Profile

SAL is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. SalmonSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SalmonSwap’s official Twitter account is @SalariumPayroll . The official website for SalmonSwap is salmonswap.io

SalmonSwap Token Trading

SalmonSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalmonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SalmonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SalmonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SalmonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SalmonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.