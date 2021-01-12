Salem Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises about 1.3% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of DVN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,317,227. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

