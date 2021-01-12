Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 906,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,247,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.