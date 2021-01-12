SafeInsure Trading Up 24% Over Last Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $298,258.07 and $1.37 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,104,871 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

