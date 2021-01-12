Safe Haven Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $137,938.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00490159 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars.

