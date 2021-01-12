Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sabre were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 111.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $75,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 38.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.