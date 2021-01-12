Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on January 29th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1884 per share by the energy company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 766.30% and a net margin of 93.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

