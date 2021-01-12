Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of RUSMF opened at $18.41 on Friday. Russel Metals has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $18.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

